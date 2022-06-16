Cleanup Started on Flint River Chemical Spill

Emergency crews, including HAZMAT teams, are working to clean up a chemical spill in the Flint River.
The spill was discovered Wednesday, June 15 when someone called to report it to a state pollution hotline. The substance has not been identified, but it’s described as oil based with a petroleum smell. Crews have lowered booms into the water to contain the spill and prevent it from spreading further.
About 10 miles of the river from the city of Flint towards Flushing and Montrose are affected. It’s unclear how much of the substance has gone into the river, but its currently estimated at thousands of gallons. It’s believed the spill originated in the area of I-475 and James P. Cole Boulevard.
Emergency officials say there is no threat to the city of Flint’s drinking water supply, though residents are urged to avoid contact with the river for the time being.