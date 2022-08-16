WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Child Care Suspended After Woman Drives Into Millington Church

By News Desk
August 16, 2022 5:30AM EDT
(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department)

A Millington church has temporarily suspended child care services after a car crashed into it Sunday night.

Police say a 56 year old Millington woman intentionally drove her 2007 Dodge Charger through a wall of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:10 P.M. The woman didn’t suffer any injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The church has cancelled child care services for the time being, as a bathroom near where the crash occurred was damaged. A computer lab also sustained heavy damage.

Church officials say things should be repaired enough by the time school starts.

Sports News