Chesaning Police Officers Lose Deputy Status

The village of Chesaning is losing its sheriff’s deputies.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Chesaning police officers who have been deputized by the sheriff are losing that privilege due to reckless abuse of authority. Six officers in all were deputized by the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Bill Federspiel says those officers have been acting outside their jurisdiction without his knowledge or authority by conducting traffic stops, engaging in pursuits and other activities far from their authority to do so. He calls the actions of the officers a liability for the county.
The officers will no longer have the authority to operate outside the village of Chesaning unless they have a contract with another governmental agency or are called out on mutual aid.