Change Smoke Alarm Batteries When You Set Your Clocks Back This Sunday

As we prepare to set our clocks back an hour this Sunday, the Saginaw Fire Department is reminding residents now is also a good time to change the batteries on your smoke alarms.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. “Change your clock, change your battery” is a simple phrase that reminds us to always make sure we have working smoke alarms in our homes. Residents with questions or needing assistance are encouraged to call the Saginaw Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at (989) 759-1393.