“CBS Sunday Morning” wins Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program

CBS News
Jun 25, 2021 @ 10:30pm

“CBS Sunday Morning” has won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program, it was announced on Friday.

Host Jane Pauley accepted the award presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), during the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, broadcast on CBS.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us, so this award is even more welcome than usual, given that – as with all our distinguished competitors – it’s been a tough time to do a television broadcast,” Pauley said.

This was the fifth time “Sunday Morning” has been named Outstanding Morning Program since 2013, which was the first time the series was nominated.

“Sunday Morning,” which debuted in 1979, has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 18 consecutive television broadcast seasons. It airs on Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. 

The executive producer of “Sunday Morning” is Rand Morrison. The director is Nora Gerard. 

