Catholic Relief Services Accepting Donations On Behalf of Ukraine

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is accepting donations to help the people of Ukraine as that country faces an invasion from Russian military forces.
CRS and their partners are in need of immediate support to meet both ongoing needs, as well as those related to families forced to flee their homes as the situation intensifies. Bishop Robert Gruss of the Saginaw Diocese has requested an emergency special collection be taken for Ukraine in parishes this weekend starting Sunday, March 6.
Checks are to be made payable to the Diocese of Saginaw, with Ukraine written in the memo. The funds will be sent to CRS and its partners already in Ukraine and bordering countries, ready to provide safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, fuel to keep warm, transport to safe areas, counseling support and more. For more information or questions, call Maria Coss at 989-797-6646 or [email protected].