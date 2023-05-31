Burn Restrictions Issued in Many Areas Around Michigan

Hot, dry weather is leading local and state officials to issue warnings about fire danger, and in many communities, burn bans as well.

According to the Michigan DNR, fire danger is extreme across much of the state. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s for much of the week and little to no rain over the past holiday weekend or in the near future, conditions are ripe for wildfires. Officials say nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

Nearly all counties in the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond have issued burn restrictions, including Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Isabella, Arenac, Gladwin and Clare counties. To see if burn permits are being issued in your area, visit michigan.gov/BurnPermits or contact your local fire department.