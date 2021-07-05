Bridgeport Township Seeks Community Development Fellow

Bridgeport Township is looking for applicants for a Community Development Fellow.
Bridgeport Township was one of 10 Redevelopment Ready Communities selected by the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to host fellows for the next year. The fellow will take on a number of project to aid in economic development,. The projects aim to promote equity and improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the township.
The paid position will be for 15 months. The fellow will also receive benefits, training, professional development and networking opportunities. Applicants can visit cedamichigan.org/fellowship for more information. The deadline to apply is July 26.