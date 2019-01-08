Bridge Debate Continues In Bay City

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City Commissioners continued to be told Monday by residents like Richard Spencer that the city needs to do whatever it takes to get federal and state officials involved in helping provide for the city’s long term bridge maintenance needs.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham says the city HAS been in contact with the state and federal governments plus groups like the Michigan Municipal League, raising the issue and looking for support wherever possible.

City leaders promise that a decision will be made on a way forward this year.