Body of Woman Found in Flint River Identified, Man Arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to a body found in the Flint River.

On March 4, the body of 48-year-old Christina Barber of Flint was discovered in the river near West Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue. An investigation revealed Barber to have been reported missing on February 3 after police were called to the Flint Motel at 5452 North Dort Highway where employees discovered a large amount of blood in a room Barber rented. She hadn’t contacted family or shown up to work that week.

Genesee Township police arrested a 34-year-old Flint man last week, who has yet to be formally charged in the incident.