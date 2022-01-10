Bill G. Schuette Announces Candidacy for New 95th District State Representative

The son of former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is running for State Representative of the 95th District.
Bill G. Schuette is a Midland native and a member member of the NRA, Right to Life of Michigan, the Michigan Farm Bureau and Midland Business Alliance. He went to Midland Public Schools, graduating from Dow High School. He earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with honors from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, then served as an Intelligence Officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency, working in Mexico and the Middle East.
Schuette’s campaign will focus on freedom, families and the future of Mid-Michigan.
“Moving Mid-Michigan forward will require sending leaders to Lansing who recognize the values and needs of our community,” Schuette said. “I don’t want to see the state of Michigan under water, with high inflation, high taxes, and high vacancy rates as young people move out of state to find work and start their families.”
As part of his announcement, Schuette outlined some of what he hopes his early work as a legislator will involve: making Michigan a more competitive state to stop its population loss, rebuilding area dams and defending parent choices in education.
With legislative lines redrawn around the state, the new 95th District encompasses the city of Midland, Midland County, and Beaverton, Billings and Tobacco townships in Gladwin County.