Beaverton City Manager Suspended

By Denyse Shannon
December 15, 2022 10:05AM EST
The city manager of Beaverton has been suspended without pay after she was arrested Monday night on a felony drunk driving charge.

According to the Midland Daily News, Kimberly Hines was arrested by Gladwin police on a third-offense drunken driving charge and arraigned in Gladwin County Circuit Court. The Beaverton City Council met Tuesday night for a regular meeting and suspended Hines without pay until January 9th. She was hired in January of this year, and reportedly had not disclosed to the city that she had two prior arrests for drunk driving. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at .081 when she was arrested, which is above the legal limit.

She has been released from Gladwin County Jail on a $20,000 cash/surety bond.

 

