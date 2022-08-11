Beaches Closed in Huron County

Beachgoers heading to Huron County may need to rethink their plans due to closures of three area beaches.

Wagener County Park, Bird Creek County Park and Jenks Roadside Park beaches are all closed due to elevated levels of E. Coli bacteria. Recent testing of water samples by the Huron County Health Department found the bacteria levels exceed state standards on human body contact.

The beaches will remain closed until tests determine that the bacteria levels are once again safe for humans.