Bay County Opens Pet Adoption Center
Photo by: James Paxson
The Humane Society of Bay County opened a Pet Adoption Center. The location of this center will be at 1607 Marquette Avenue in Bay City. The cattery at the center contains four different rooms full of pads to scratch, room to roam and comfy beds to lay on. The Humane Society of Bay County was founded in 1984, this volunteer-led organization offers a variety of programs including low-cost spay and neuter services; trap, neuter, return for community cats, community education and advocacy against animal cruelty and abuse. To learn more about the Humane Society of Bay County, services, and donation and volunteer opportunities, visit the humane society bay county DOT com.