Bay County Nonprofits to Benefit from ARPA Funding

Nonprofits in Bay County have an opportunity to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Bay Area Community Foundation is partnering with Bay County to provide a total of $750,000 to local nonprofits that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation will hold informational workshops for those organizations that are interested, the first of which will be held virtually on August 16th.

Applications will be made available after that date, and proposals are due by September 22.