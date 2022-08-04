WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
The Morning Team
5:30am - 9:00am

Bay County Nonprofits to Benefit from ARPA Funding

By News Desk
August 4, 2022 5:30AM EDT
Share

Nonprofits in Bay County have an opportunity to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Bay Area Community Foundation is partnering with Bay County to provide a total of $750,000 to local nonprofits that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation will hold informational workshops for those organizations that are interested, the first of which will be held virtually on August 16th.

Applications will be made available after that date, and proposals are due by September 22.

Popular Posts

1

WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
2

Man Arraigned On Charges of Drunk Driving in Arenac County Crash Death
3

Edenville Dam Assessment Begins This Week
4

Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
5

Listen to the Mrs. Has a New Podcast!

Sports News