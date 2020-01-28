Bay County Local Governments Seek Funds To Prepare For Flood Protection
Bangor Charter Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley holds a sample check for people to send donations to buy more sandbags. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
With Lake Huron water levels at historic highs, Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley sees flooding as a not if, but when, situation.
Working with Bay County and the City of Bay City, last year, 46,000 sand bags were bought to help shoreline residents protect their property. Those sandbags are now gone and the need for more sandbags is an issue.
Rowley says money donations are needed because tax money can not be used to buy more sand bags. Rowley said the sandbags are 18-cents apiece and the Bay County Road Commission donating the sand.
While the emphasis is on property along Saginaw Bay, the Kawkawlin River and Saginaw River, people living near ditches can also be affected by the high water. Bay County Executive James Barcia said last year’s flooding also damaged many rural roads throughout the county.
Those flooding victims need to pick up and fill the bags themselves. Volunteers are also being recruited to fill the bags for elderly or home bound individuals.
Rowley said donation checks, made out to Bangor Township, can be sent to the Bangor Charter Township Office, 180 State Park Drive, Bay City, Michigan 48706-1763.