Bay County Health Department to Receive Federal Funds for New Building
December 27, 2022 4:00AM EST
The Bay County Health Department will receive federal funding to build a new health facility.
Currently, the department offers services like public health, primary care, substance abuse treatment and other human service programs and agencies, which are spread cross the county at various locations. The department will get $2 million from a recently passed spending package to go toward the construction of a facility housing all of these programs and services in one place.