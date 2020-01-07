Bay County Financial Firm Recognized For Helping Students
Bay City School Board President Mark Zanotti (left) presents a proclamation to Maier & Associates President Wayne Maier for his firm's generosity. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Bay City School trustees are honoring a local business for its concerns for students. The board presented a proclamation to Maier & Associates during Monday night’s, January 6th, committee of the whole session.
Wayne Maier says the financial advisement firm has a ‘Just For Kids Foundation’. The program starts in early grades to stress the importance of education to the students. Maier said an annual October raffle provides the money for the program.
Over its 14-years, Maier said the ‘JFK’ program has donated nearly $2 million in prizes like laptops for 8th graders, class room supplies and college scholarships for high school seniors.