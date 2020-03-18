Bay County Board Of Commissioners Meets In New Venue Due To Coronavirus
The Bay County Board of Commissioners meets in the gym at the County Community Center on JFK Drive in Bay City as spectators look on in widely spaced chairs. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County Commissioners will meet in a different venue away from the County Building for the immediate future due to coronavirus.
Board Chairman Michael Duranczyk convened his colleagues Tuesday just minutes after a committee session held in the gym of the County Community Center on J-F-K Drive in Bay City. Duranczyk added the meeting went well despite occasional lapses maintaining microphone levels. Chairs for audience members were set well apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The board will meet just once a month including all committees on the second Tuesday of the month at Four PM starting in April.