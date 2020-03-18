      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bay County Board Of Commissioners Meets In New Venue Due To Coronavirus

John Hall
Mar 17, 2020 @ 10:15pm
The Bay County Board of Commissioners meets in the gym at the County Community Center on JFK Drive in Bay City as spectators look on in widely spaced chairs. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Bay County Commissioners will meet in a different venue away from the County Building for the immediate future due to coronavirus.

Board Chairman Michael Duranczyk  convened his colleagues Tuesday just minutes after a committee session held in the gym of the County Community Center on J-F-K Drive in Bay  City.  Duranczyk added the meeting went well despite occasional lapses  maintaining microphone levels. Chairs for audience members were set well apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The board will  meet just once a month including all committees on the second Tuesday of the month at Four PM starting in April.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News