Bay City’s Realtor Park A Focus For Development

1st State Bank President and CEO Rick Goedert

Soon to retire First State Bank President and CEO Rick Goedert is the latest inductee
into the Bay County Business Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred as part of the 136th annual  meeting of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held Tuesday in Bay City.

Goedert is working toward reinvigorating Realtor Park, a small triangular space on the west side near Veterans Memorial  Bridge. Goedert added the park’s focus will be a
massive steel structure showing a map-like depiction of the Saginaw River going out to  Saginaw Bay. Benches, walkways and low maintenance landscaping will also be part of the $70,000-plus initiative to brighten the view for motorists going in and out of town.

The project is organized by this year’s Leadership Bay County class.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bay Area Chamber Sees Positive Local Business Environment State Grant Helps Bay County Outreach On Medical Pot Spring Brings Warmer Weather, Poor Ice Conditions Corteva Stops Beagle Testing After Investigation Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures One on I-75 Saginaw Township Crash Kills One
Comments