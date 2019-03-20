Bay City’s Realtor Park A Focus For Development

Soon to retire First State Bank President and CEO Rick Goedert is the latest inductee

into the Bay County Business Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred as part of the 136th annual meeting of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held Tuesday in Bay City.

Goedert is working toward reinvigorating Realtor Park, a small triangular space on the west side near Veterans Memorial Bridge. Goedert added the park’s focus will be a

massive steel structure showing a map-like depiction of the Saginaw River going out to Saginaw Bay. Benches, walkways and low maintenance landscaping will also be part of the $70,000-plus initiative to brighten the view for motorists going in and out of town.

The project is organized by this year’s Leadership Bay County class.