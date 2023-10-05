Bay City Utility Services Warning of Scam

Officials in Bay City are warning residents of a scam involving calls from people claiming to be from the City’s utility service.

Bay City Utility Customer Service reported receiving several calls from customers saying they were called by a number labeled PUBLIC SERVICE and told they need to pay up for utilities. The City says UCS may sometimes send automated phone messages, but staff will never ask for credit card or other financial information over the phone and will never ask for payment through specific methods like gift cards, debit cards, or wire transfers.

Residents with questions about their City of Bay City Utility Account can call (989) 894-8104.