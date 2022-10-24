Bay City Teen Girl Victim of Accidental Shooting

An apparent accidental shooting in Bay City has landed a 15-year-old girl in the hospital.

Police responded to the 200 block of South Serman Street on Saturday around 10:20 a.m., where the girl was suffering from one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy at the scene was arrested and placed in the Bay County Juvenile Detention Center for careless or negligent use of a firearm causing injury. The girl remains in critical condition.