Bay City Schools Offer A Dual Enrollment Program To Jump Start A College Education
Bay City Public Schools are moving forward with a plan to allow students to take college level classes before they graduate from Bay City Central or Bay City Western.
Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow said the junior and senior students would take the classes at the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District Career Center in Monitor Township. The college program, expected to start with the fall semester, is similar to vocational education classes already offered at the ISD’s Career Center. Students would receive course credits from the district and the college.
The courses offered by Delta College and possibly Davenport University would be free for the students, saving future tuition costs.