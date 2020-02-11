Bay City School District Voters To Decide Bond Proposal In May
Bay City school board trustees discuss a bond proposal approved for the May 5th ballot. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City school district voters will decide the fate of a $28,500,000 bond proposal May 5th. That followed a school board vote Monday to place the initiative on the ballot.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the money will be divided three ways including $7,000,000 to upgrade technology plus another $3,500,000 to acquire school buses and the remainder for building improvements.
Bigelow added if okayed the dollars would replace current bonds coming off the district’s books, meaning no impact on taxpayers.