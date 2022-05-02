Bay City School Board to Hear Transportation Bid Results

The Bay City School Board meets Monday, May 2 with transportation on the agenda.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow will give a presentation on the results of a transportation request for proposal to possibly privatize the school bus system in the district. The idea has created controversy as many current union represented bus drivers and others in the transportation department oppose the move. They say contracting out bus drivers could result in lost jobs and decades of experience.
The district has a budget of less than $3 million for the upcoming school year for transportation. School officials say hiring a third party for transportation services could save the district money.
The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at the Handy Middle School Auditorium at 601 Blend St. in Bay City. A vote on the proposal will take place at the next meeting on May 9.