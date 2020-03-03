Bay City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Receives Annual Proclamation From City Commission
Bay City Saint Patrick's Day Parade organizers along with the Queen and her court are recognized during the Bay City Commission meeting. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Two PM Sunday March 15th.
Parade Treasurer Jan Rau is urging people to dress in layers that can be added to or removed depending on the temperature changes.
Rau is also encouraging people to keep the parade route clean, to be patient coming and going from the event and to keep safety top of mind.
Rau spoke after parade organizers including the Queen and her court received the annual proclamation presented by Mayor Kathleen Newsham and adopted by City Commissioners.