Bay City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade And Race Cancelled
Bay City Saint Patrick's Day Parade organizers along with the Queen and her court are recognized during the
March 2nd Bay City Commission meeting. The event has now been postponed. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted organizers in Bay City to cancel the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Race scheduled for
March 15th .
The decision followed a recommendation from the Governor and state health officials to cancel events of more than 100 people. The parade was expected to draw over 20,000 viewers with up to 7,000 entrants planning to compete in the race.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz noted the county has the highest percentage of seniors in Michigan with that age group most at risk of
contracting coronavirus.
Parade officials apologized, calling the decision very tough, and adding they wanted to go on. They vowed that Bay City will reunite in 2021 to resume the festivities.