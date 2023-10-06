Bay City, Saginaw Residents Arrested after Northern Michigan Police Chase

Three people from Mid Michigan were arrested following a high speed police chase in Traverse City Wednesday.

Police say around 10:50 P.M., deputies with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department attempted a stop of a vehicle near Union and 12th streets. When police approached the vehicle, they say the driver, a 23 year old Bay City woman, put the vehicle and reverse and struck a patrol vehicle, causing the deputies to jump out of the way.

The vehicle fled the area, leading police on a chase out of the city at speeds of more than 100 miles an hour in some areas. The suspect drove into Kalkaska County via eastbound M-72, and was eventually disabled with help from the Kalakaska County sheriff’s Department.

Police arrested the woman on charges of fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, parole absconder warrant, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A 30 year old Saginaw woman and a 33 year old Saginaw man in the vehicle were arrested on drug related charges. No one was injured in the incident.