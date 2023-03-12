Bay City Players pay tribute to longtime showman, supporter

The Bay City Players will present What a Swell Party!: A Celebration Tribute to Leeds Bird by Kevin Cole on April 1st.

Bird was a longtime showman, actor and advocate of the community theatre, who passed away in 2022. With showtimes at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. What a Swell Party! is performed by Kevin Cole and produced by Judy Miller. Past Bay City Players performers will share songs and stories, celebrating the years of entertainment Bird brought to the local community theater. Tickets are $25 and are available at baycityplayers.org or by contacting the box office Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at (989) 893-5555. The 8:00 P.M. performance will also feature a 6:30 P.M. pre-show reception ticket option for an additional $25 or $50 total.

For two weekends in March, the Bay City Players are also presenting a production called Enchanted April by Matthew Barber. For ticket information and showtimes visit the website at baycityplayers.org.