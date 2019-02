Bay City officials say they’re pleased with the city’s latest audit for the fiscal year that ended this past June 30th.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the report prepared by the local firm Yeo and Yeo and delivered to City Commissioners Monday presented a clean opinion with no significant deficiencies.

Muscott cautioned that major future challenges include addressing health care and retiree costs, but that the city continued a trend for the third year in a row of

growing budgeted reserves.