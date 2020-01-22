Bay City Detective Honored During City Commission Meeting
Bay City Public Safety Detective Bradley Lewis (in dark suit) as he's honored during the City
Commission meeting. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Crime Stopper’s of Bay County honored Bay City Public Safety Detective Bradley Lewis Tuesday with its 2019 Officer of the Year Award.
Lewis who’s spent nearly 22 years on the force says his investigations could range from a homicide to sexual assault to vandalism depending
on the day. Lewis spoke after receiving the award during the City Commission meeting.
Commissioners also approved a series of ordinance amendments covering solid waste. Look for limits on putting out large scale items like couches and mattresses although regular trash and recycling collections will remain mostly the same. The city will make more
information available on its web site and in conjunction with utility billings.