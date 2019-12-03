Bay City Commissioners Review Accrued Liabilities For Pensions And Retiree Health Care
Bay City Fiscal Services Director George Martini. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City Commissioners reviewed efforts Monday to eliminate accrued liabilities in areas like retiree health care and pensions with city Fiscal Services Director George Martini.
Martini praised city officials for doing what it takes to reduce those debts. That includes investing more money to cover costs.
The state has mandated that communities like Bay City address those costs as part of their budgeting process.