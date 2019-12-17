Bay City Commission Approves Deal With United Bridge Partners
Bay City Commissioners discuss and vote on the United Bridge Partners deal. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Bay City Commission provided a unanimous vote Monday, December 16 regarding an agreement with United Bridge Partners, allowing the company to demolish and build a new Independence Bridge while rehabilitating Liberty Bridge over the next five years.
City officials defended the deal as the best of any of the alternatives including a possible county wide millage which Bay Area Chamber of Commerce polling indicated had little public support. But many in the audience complained the city favored UBP compared to any other potentially interested company from the beginning.
City residents will have a five year moratorium after bridge work is completed before having to start paying tolls.