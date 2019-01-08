Bay City Commission Amends Marijuana Related Ordinance

By a six to three vote Monday , Bay City Commissioners approved an ordinance amendment doubling medical marijuana provisioning centers from 25 to 50.

City Manager Dana Muscott says there’s a backlog of 31 potential operators waiting to apply for city licenses who can start doing so this week, including some who already have state permits.

Muscott added the first of those who applied will be at the head of the line when it comes to getting their potential city licenses processed which should translate into a faster opening.