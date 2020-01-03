Bay City, Bay County Benefit From Life Long Volunteer Peggy Rowley
Photo of Peggy Rowley courtesy of her family.
Bay County is mourning the death of a long time mover and shaker in the community. Peggy Rowley died December 31st, after a brief illness.
The 88-year-old Rowley had a hand in almost every part of the Bay Area community. She was involved with creating
the Bay Music Foundation, Bay Arts Council, the Bay Concert Band, Bay City Fireworks Festival and the Bay Area Community Foundation. Other projects include the World Friendship Shell, its Ring of Friendship Fountain and the Riverwalk.
A graduate of Bay City Central High School and Bay City Junior College, Peg served on the Saginaw Valley Sate College Board of Fellows, now Saginaw Valley State University.
Peg was the first recipient of the “Peggy Rowley Community Service Award” created by the Bay Area Community Foundation.
Feeling blessed to have a cancer in remission for 30 years, Peg donated her body to medical research.
Peg and her husband Paul Rowley, created the family business, Rowley Brothers. In addition to her husband, Peg is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5th, in another one of her pet projects, the State Theatre, in downtown Bay City. Her family is requesting memorial contributions to the Bay Area Community Foundation.