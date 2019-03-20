Bay Area Chamber Sees Positive Local Business Environment

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 136th annual meeting

Over 400 people attended the 136th annual meeting of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held at Bay City’s Double Tree Hotel Tuesday.

Chamber President and CEO Ryan Tarrant says the message his organization wants to send is that Bay City and Bay County are open for business. That includes developments like the newly dedicated mixed use business and residential Legacy Building at Center and Washington in the heart of downtown Bay City. The Legacy was once known as the Crapo Building and hosted a bank for many years prior to an extensive renovation that included exposing and restoring the original siding.

