Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth Promises Fun for Whole Family

By News Desk
June 5, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(source: Frankenmuth Riverplace)

Frankenmuth’s 61st annual Bavarian festival kicks off June 8 – 11 with a host of activities for the whole family.

The Main tent will be located in Zendher Park with live entertainment. A Maypole raising takes place on Thursday, with a Rock Tent bringing music on Friday and Saturday behind Tiffany’s, and a Friday night street party will fill Main Street. The Bavarian festival Parade will take place on Sunday after the tents close.

This year’s festival princess is Dylan Abke. General admission is $10 with kids 12 and under getting in for free. Visit bavarianfestival.org for more information.

