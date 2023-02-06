WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire

By News Desk
February 6, 2023 2:00AM EST
The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Frankenmuth Police Department, plus the Bridgeport and Birch Run Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.

