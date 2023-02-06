Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire

The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Frankenmuth Police Department, plus the Bridgeport and Birch Run Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.