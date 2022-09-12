Auburn Man Arrested for Breaking Into Convenience Store

source: Michigan State Police

A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday for breaking into an Auburn store.

Police responded to Jojo’s Refresh Shop at 401 Midland Street around 1:35 a.m. where they found a suspect had broken into the business and stolen scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes. The suspected was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at his residence, where some of the stolen items were located. The man is being held in the Bay County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the State Police Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.