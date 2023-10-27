Auburn Hills Crash Kills Flint Woman

A crash along I-75 in Auburn Hills Wednesday claimed the life of a Flint woman.

Police say a Ford Escape, driven by a 27-year-old Flint woman, was heading south on I-75 near Joslyn Road around 6:00 P.M. when the vehicle left the road and rolled over. The 18-year-old victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver, another 27-year-old Flint woman and a 19-year-old Flint man were treated at a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.