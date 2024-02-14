Ascension Standish Holding Open House for Wound Care Center

Ascension Standish Hospital is holding an open house for its new wound care center on February 21.

According to the hospital, chronic wounds affect an estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S., and that number is rising due to an aging population and increased prevalence of diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. The center provides comprehensive care available for wounds that are hard to heal such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries/ulcers, surgical wounds, compromised tissue flaps or grafts and bony or soft tissue wounds resulting from radiation treatment.

The open house, held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. in the hospital lobby, will include tours and light refreshments.