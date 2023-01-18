Artist Exhibit at Marshall Fredericks Depicts Abolition

An exhibition at the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University in February will feature the work of an artist known for his portrayals of the African American experience.

Titled, Jacob Lawrence: The Legend of John Brown, the exhibit includes educational programs and events, and a free concert on February 2nd in recognition of Black History Month. Lawrence created The Legend of John Brown, his fifth series of history paintings in 1941 to tell the story of the white abolitionist. In an earlier interview, Lawrence said he wanted to tell the complete story of Brown’s militant devotion to the abolition of slavery. Megan McAdow is director of the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum and says she hopes people touring the exhibit come to know that Black history is truly American History. The Lawrence exhibit runs from February 14th to April 29th.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. For information on exhibits visit the museum’s website at marshallfredericks dot org.