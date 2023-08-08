Gilly’s Bistro brings cultural influenced mural to Bay City

As a local Bay City bistro approaches their one year anniversary, in celebration they added a mural to their building. Bay City gained a new mural this past week, it is located at Gilly’s Bistro on 1023 North Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. The mural is a first of its kind to the area rendering Latino cultural influence with one of a kind art work painted by artists native to the Great Lakes Bay region. Sean Gallagher, Billy Budd, Michelle Wilkweson who were led by John Martinez.

The group worked over a week to complete the mural that stands over 50 feet long. Martinez said

“ This turned out to be more than just a painting. I take pride in the cultural significance this brings to the community.”

Martinez was a former high school art teacher for 13 years and has been working in and with the community as a full time artist for 10 years. Alongside of the mural Gilly’s Bistro serves a dine in or take out menu Monday through Saturday.