Gilly’s Bistro brings cultural influenced mural to Bay City

By christianamalacara
August 8, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Art Club Hub

As a local Bay City bistro approaches their one year anniversary, in celebration they added a mural to their building. Bay City gained a new mural this past week, it is located at Gilly’s Bistro on 1023 North Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. The mural is a first of its kind to the area rendering Latino cultural influence with one of a kind art work painted by artists native to the Great Lakes Bay region. Sean Gallagher, Billy Budd, Michelle Wilkweson who were led by John Martinez.

Bay City Gilly’s Bistro

The group worked over a week to complete the mural that stands over 50 feet long. Martinez said

“ This turned out to be more than just a painting. I take pride in the cultural significance this brings to the community.”

Martinez was a former high school art teacher for 13 years and has been working in and with the community as a full time artist for 10 years. Alongside of the mural Gilly’s Bistro serves a dine in or take out menu Monday through Saturday. 

