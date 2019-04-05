Arrest Announced In Isabella County Sexual Assault Cases

Authorities in Isabella County have announced the arrest of an 18 year old Mount Pleasant man on charges of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Mount Pleasant Police and troopers from the State Police Mount Pleasant Post began a joint investigation in March in response to multiple C-S-C complaints involving female teen victims in Isabella County. Both agencies worked together conducting interviews and executing search warrants to identify the suspect prior to his arrest at a Mount Pleasant residence  Thursday.

The suspect is in the Isabella County Jail but won’t be named until after arraignment.

