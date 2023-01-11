ARPA Funding to Benefit Mental Health in Midland County

The Great Lakes Bay Region Mental Health Partnership is a recipient of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Midland County from the Midland Area Community Foundation in support of a county-wide focus on mental health.

Nationally, one in five adults will experience a mental illness in a given year. It can take 11 years after the onset of mental health challenge or illness symptoms for a person to seek treatment, making it a chronic, long-term issue for those impacted by mental health challenges.

Grant funds will support the Mental Health Partnership’s iMatter Anti-Stigma Campaign with a series of stories in support of Midland County residents through 2024. The effort will also support and encourage individuals and families within Midland County to develop a Mental Health Plan that connects them to currently existing resources in the community. Planning will take place from now until June 30 with implementation starting July 1 through the end of 2024.