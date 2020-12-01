Area Chambers of Commerce Support Public-Private Partnerships to Improve Infrastructure
Bay City's Liberty Bridge put UP again after new issues arise. (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The Bay Area and Saginaw County Chambers, with regional businesses and, support legislation regarding Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Investment.
Currently, Michigan’s infrastructure repair needs exceed available public funding at all levels of government, while many communities have limited resources and few options for critical infrastructure needs when state or federal funding is not available. In many cases, cities are forced to close or restrict access to infrastructure when financing options are not available.
The legislation, co-sponsored by State Senator Ken Horn, is designed to stimulate the economy and create jobs while maintaining critical transportation links essential to area businesses and residents. The chambers support sustainable, long-term solutions to address infrastructure challenges in Michigan which do not impede continued economic growth and activity.
This investment is critical to a community’s ability to attract and retain businesses and talent, as communities that are growing invest in infrastructure and invest in long-term progress.