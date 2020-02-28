Another Candidate Running In The 95th State House District
Clint Bryant. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The race for the 95th District State House seat is becoming more crowded.
The latest announced candidate is Clint Bryant who recently resigned from the Saginaw City Council after serving almost four years. Bryant kicked off his campaign in the SVRC Marketplace Thursday by focusing on issues he considers most important like food security,
transportation and work force development.
Bryant joins another former Saginaw City Council member Amos O’Neal who’s also hoping to succeed the term limited Vanessa Guerra.