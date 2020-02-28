      Weather Alert

Another Candidate Running In The 95th State House District

John Hall
Feb 27, 2020 @ 9:22pm
Clint Bryant. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

The race for the 95th District State House seat is becoming more crowded.

The latest announced candidate is Clint Bryant who recently resigned from the Saginaw City Council after serving almost four  years. Bryant kicked off his campaign in the SVRC Marketplace Thursday by  focusing on issues he considers most important like food security,
transportation and work force development.

Bryant joins another  former Saginaw City Council member Amos O’Neal who’s also hoping to  succeed the term limited Vanessa Guerra.

 

