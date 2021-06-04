Annual Riverside Art Festival Returns to Bay City

The YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region’s Riverside Art Festival is returning to Downtown Bay City for its 47th year.
The festivities will begin on June 12 at 10:00 a.m. when the festival opens at the intersection of Center Ave. and Water St. at Wenonah Park. This year the YWCA is elevating the work of female artists, although all artists who applied were considered for inclusion in the show. Artists from throughout the state and from as far away as Texas will be attending the fair showcasing their work, which includes pottery, watercolors, fiber art, jewelry and more. There will also be a popup bookstore, snack vendors and local nonprofit partners.
The week leading up to the festival, the YWCA is hosting the Drydock Beer Garden at 113 Center Ave. Drydock Beer Garden is an open-air park with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, open Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m., Friday from 4:00 – 11:00 and Saturday from 2:00 – 11:00. For more information, visit the YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region Facebook page.