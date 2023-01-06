Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial

An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial.

29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.

Moreno is charged as a habitual offender on multiple felonies, and while incarcerated attempted to assault of a prison employee, for which he received more charges.