Alleged Saginaw Township Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
surveillance photo of suspect (source: Saginaw Twp. Police dept.)
A 53 year old man was arrested without incident about Seven Tuesday night in Saginaw in connection with the robbery of the PNC Bank in the 5,200 block of Gratiot in Saginaw Township.
Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to the teller around
3:20 PM. Pussehl added the man was arrested with the help of Saginaw Police and continues to be held in the Saginaw County Jail.
Authorities will confer with detectives in Bay County to see if the suspect is connected to another bank robbery late last week in Monitor Township. A warrant will also be sought for the suspect’s home to look for evidence connected to the Saginaw Township bank
robbery.